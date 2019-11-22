PATCHES ELECTION PETITION MOVING FULL STEAM AHEAD!!



Ian Patches Liburd’s election Petition was called up this morning before Justice Trevor Ward QC regarding his application for all of the ballots to be inspected and counted.

Patches is ably represented by Douglas Mendes SC, Christopher Hamel-Smith SC, Michael Quamina and Talibah Byron.

The Judge has given the other side 14 days to respond to Patches application and make any submissions. Justice Ward has stated that these matters should be dealt with expeditiously and without delay. It appears that Geoffrey Hanley may have missed his first and last chance to enter the Parliament when he foolishly followed Denzil Douglas lead and boycotted the opening of the House on 8th July.