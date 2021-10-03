Parliamentary Representative Hon. Eugene Hamilton Continues Back-to-School Assistance Program









Parliamentary Representative, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, who hails from Constituency#8, and who now serves as Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social security, Social Services & Gender Affairs and Ecclesiastical Affairs, visited schools in his Constituency at the commencement of the school year to provide support to children who were identified by the schools each year, the Minister provides Financial support to well deserving students and this year was no exception.

Forty one Children (41) from the Dean Glasford Primary and Forty Two (42) children from the Cayon Primary each collected a voucher valued at One Hundred ($100.00 EC), which will assist them in procuring items needed to complete their school supplies.

Minister Hamilton also indicated that some Thirty Three (33) other who reside in Constituency #8 but attending schools outside his constituency also benefited from the initiative.

In remarks made to the Students, Minister Hamilton reminded them to observe the Covid Protocols – Wear Masks – Sanitize hands – Maintain a reasonable distance and protect themselves and those who they come into contact, during their daily lives.