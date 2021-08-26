PARK HYATT ST KITTS TEAMS COLLABORATES WITH SUN & FUN BEACH BAR

ST. KITTS (August 13, 2021) – Park Hyatt St. Kitts announces today it is partnering with Sun & Fun Beach Bar for a Cockleshell Beach Clean Up and Food Sale in support of Hyatt Loves Local initiative, a global effort by Hyatt Hotels to uplift and collaborate with small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this new travel landscape, Hyatt remains committed to reimagining the hotel experience – going beyond cleanliness to consider the entire hotel journey. Guided by creativity and care, Hyatt’s path forward is about reigniting the joy of travel. Hyatt Loves Local enriches the travel experience and helps strengthen local communities during this unprecedented time.

Cockleshell Beach is one of the more popular and beautiful beach on St. Kitts and is home to a many local bars and eateries that are frequently visited by visitors and the local community. Park Hyatt St. Kitts organized a Beach Clean Up followed by a food sale to maintain the pristine beauty of the beach and help the local business recover losses due to the pandemic.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts provided sun screen, cleaning gear that include gloves & garbage bags and bottled water to all of the 50 associates that participated in the Beach Clean Up. Following the Beach Clean Up Park Hyatt St. Kitts associates hosted a food sale at a local family owned restaurant, Sun & Fun Beach Bar located on Cockleshell Beach. Park Hyatt St. Kitts donated all proceeds generated from the food sale to the restaurant.

“We chose to partner with Sun & Fun Beach Bar due to the warm hospitality and authentic Caribbean experience offered by the family owned establishment,” said Marc Schneider, General Manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts.