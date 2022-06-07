PARK HYATT ST. KITTS CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR CELEBRATES TRANSFER OF FIRST KITTITIAN COLLEAGUE TO THE UNITED STATES



ST. KITTS – June 3, 2022 – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce the

transfer of Kittitian colleague, Trevaine Jones, to the United States. Mrs. Jones is the first national

of St. Kitts and Nevis to successfully transfer to another Hyatt property.

Mrs. Jones joined the Park Hyatt St. Kitts family as Assistant Executive Housekeeper in April

2019, and was promoted to Executive Housekeeper in July 2021.

“Throughout her tenure at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Trevaine has exemplified dedication and sacrifice.

While it is a bittersweet moment, we are absolutely thrilled to see one of our own receive such a

huge opportunity,” said Director of Human Resources Waveney Henry.

Mrs. Jones will be assuming the role of Executive Housekeeper at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay

Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge, Maryland, which boasts 400 rooms. While the road

to the transfer was not without challenges, Jones is excited to begin a new chapter in her career

with the Hyatt Corporation.