

ST. KITTS – January 6, 2022 – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce

the transfer of our first Nevisian colleague to a Park Hyatt in our EAME region (Europe, Africa &

Middle East).

Joining two other nationals from St. Kitts transferring from the resort in the last six months,

Shelisia Glasford of Gingerland, Nevis will journey to Australia where she will assume the role of

Front Office Duty Manager at Park Hyatt Sydney.

With an educational background and experience in hospitality spanning the last decade, Shelisia’s

career at Park Hyatt St. Kitts began in 2017 as a Housekeeping Supervisor. During her tenure at

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Shelisia held management positions in the Guest Services, Front Office and

Housekeeping departments.

In a farewell ceremony held at the resort’s Banana Bay Ballroom on January 5

th

, Director of

Human Resources Waveney Henry described Shelisia as “relentless”.

“Often we were told what we cannot do when we were growing up, or what we should be careful

about doing out of an abundance of care from our teachers, parents and elders. Shelisia is the

epitome of ‘relentless’. Shelisia is a trailblazer and I would hope the associates here at Park Hyatt

St. Kitts see her as hope.”

Waveney went on to share more about Shelisia’s journey which has included studies in

Switzerland where she completed a bachelor’s degree.

Shelisia’s quest for setting goals and achieving them is a way of life which she infectiously shares

with others; she is known as the “Vision Board Queen” and teaches others how to discover their

passion and unleash their potential to ultimately better serve others.

It is with this zeal and enthusiastic outlook on life Shelisia has been able to continue raising her

own bar. Currently pursuing an Executive Post Graduate Professional Diploma virtually at the

Les Roches Marbella International School of Hotel Management in Spain, Shelisia is excited about

this next step in her professional journey and looks forward to new opportunities to learn, grow

and influence.

