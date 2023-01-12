PARK HYATT ST. KITTS CELEBRATES TRANSFER OF NEVISIAN COLLEAGUE
TO AUSTRALIA
ST. KITTS – January 6, 2022 – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is proud to announce
the transfer of our first Nevisian colleague to a Park Hyatt in our EAME region (Europe, Africa &
Middle East).
Joining two other nationals from St. Kitts transferring from the resort in the last six months,
Shelisia Glasford of Gingerland, Nevis will journey to Australia where she will assume the role of
Front Office Duty Manager at Park Hyatt Sydney.
With an educational background and experience in hospitality spanning the last decade, Shelisia’s
career at Park Hyatt St. Kitts began in 2017 as a Housekeeping Supervisor. During her tenure at
Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Shelisia held management positions in the Guest Services, Front Office and
Housekeeping departments.
In a farewell ceremony held at the resort’s Banana Bay Ballroom on January 5
th
, Director of
Human Resources Waveney Henry described Shelisia as “relentless”.
“Often we were told what we cannot do when we were growing up, or what we should be careful
about doing out of an abundance of care from our teachers, parents and elders. Shelisia is the
epitome of ‘relentless’. Shelisia is a trailblazer and I would hope the associates here at Park Hyatt
St. Kitts see her as hope.”
Waveney went on to share more about Shelisia’s journey which has included studies in
Switzerland where she completed a bachelor’s degree.
Shelisia’s quest for setting goals and achieving them is a way of life which she infectiously shares
with others; she is known as the “Vision Board Queen” and teaches others how to discover their
passion and unleash their potential to ultimately better serve others.
It is with this zeal and enthusiastic outlook on life Shelisia has been able to continue raising her
own bar. Currently pursuing an Executive Post Graduate Professional Diploma virtually at the
Les Roches Marbella International School of Hotel Management in Spain, Shelisia is excited about
this next step in her professional journey and looks forward to new opportunities to learn, grow
and influence.
