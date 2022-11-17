Pandemic Sheds Light On Need For Women’s Employment Programmes

CASTRIES, 15 November, 2022 — The COVID-19 pandemic had a critical impact on the Caribbean in many ways. It crippled the top industry, tourism, revealing an urgent need for economic diversification. It showed how resilient Caribbean nations can be in the face of completely unexpected circumstances. But it also highlighted the enormous dependence on women in the region, and their unique vulnerabilities to crisis when it comes to labour, employment and the ability to earn a decent living to provide for their families.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading online jobs board and digital talent acquisition service, has noted an increasing effort from some Caribbean nations to ensure vulnerable groups, including women, can still find and keep jobs to provide for their families even in the worst economic conditions. As an organization that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. has closely monitored developments relating to labour throughout the region. It also aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

“We will always support Caribbean people finding jobs that are secure, that pay them fairly and provide great opportunities and where they can make a decent living,” says Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO. “The situation is no different for women, but may actually be more urgent because, in many if not most Caribbean countries, women are often the ones most relied on to provide for their families in every way possible — financially and in terms of emotional or moral support.”

Single-parent homes, and especially single-mother homes, are common throughout the region. However, since the onset of the pandemic, several studies have shown that women — in the Caribbean and elsewhere — faced more hardship and more responsibilities as a result of COVID-19 than men. Organizations including the United Nations (UN), World Bank and Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) noted that in the Caribbean in particular, women suffered from loss of income and loss of second or informal jobs due to the pandemic; and, at the same time, they were also relied on to provide even more unpaid domestic labour than usual to support family members who lost jobs or were otherwise impacted by COVID.

As such, Boll says, the increase in women’s empowerment programmes that will help women find and maintain gainful employment is more than welcome and certainly warranted. Noting that in countries like Jamaica, particularly, women account for most of the employed labour force, he says, “Women in the Caribbean largely carry their families on their backs, and economic activity arguably depends on their incomes. It makes sense that they should be supported so that they can continue providing for their families and making a decent living no matter what may happen in the future.”

