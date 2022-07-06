PAM reject local music artists; Breaking The Promise to young people of St Kitts and Nevis says PLP Spokesperson Delonte Lewis

The People’s Action Movement have been accused of rejecting local music artists by flying in high profile regional artists for a campaign event on Wednesday, in a blow to the young people of St Kitts and Nevis.PAM’s decision to spend big on overseas artists has meant a lost opportunity for young, local talent to star.PLP campaign spokesman Delonte Lewis said, “All we hear from PAM is empty talk. At the first opportunity to support local young people, they’ve looked elsewhere. This is a clear example of Breaking The Promise.”Following a slow start to their campaign, it seems that there are concerns within PAM at the declining interest in their party.Lewis continued, “Despite recently being in Government, PAM clearly feel they need overseas artists to draw a crowd to their events. Growing numbers of voters are expressing doubts about Shawn Richards’ suitability to lead and are turning to the PLP to deliver a secure future.”In contrast to PAM’s Breaking The Promise, the PLP have recently announced a jobs scheme to help young people into work.Lewis added, “We have a clear plan to provide young people with jobs and opportunities. So back our jobs plan by voting PLP on election day.”