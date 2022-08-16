PAM hosts “Thank You Rally” after humiliating General Elections loss

St Kitts and Nevis: The People’s Action Movement, one of the main contenders in the recently-concluded Federal elections in St. Kitts & Nevis, invited its supporters to a Thank You Rally on Friday 12th August from 5 pm to midnight.

Though suffering a humiliating and historic defeat at the polls, in keeping with its maxim, “Putting People First,” the party showed appreciation for its members, friends and well-wishers by inviting them to socialize at its headquarters at Lockhart Street.

A large crowd of party faithful and well-wishers responded to the open invitation and enjoyed an evening of complimentary food and drinks whilst reflecting on the outcome of the polls. Included in the celebrations were short presentations from the eight candidates who thanked their constituents and donors for their support over what was considered a lengthy campaign season.

Brief remarks were also made by four members of the Young Pamites, providing ample demonstration that the future of PAM is bright. The political leader of the PAM – Shawn K Richards, assured the attendees that “PAM is here and here to stay.” The only candidate from the party to win a seat, Richards appealed to those present not to give up on the ideals of the PAM, reminding them that the party still had the best economic plans for St. Kitts & Nevis.

“Time is going by swiftly, and it would not be long from now before another five years pass. We will regroup and re-strategize as we ready ourselves for the return of a bigger and stronger PAM,” he encouraged.

The leader then called his fellow candidates to return to the stage as they took a collective bow to thunderous applause.

It was a celebratory atmosphere punctuated by campaign jingles of the candidates and electrifying performances by well-known DJs, Freedom Sound, Bill-A-Vybz, Rankin, and Rubberz, as well as local artistes K T Dan and Rucas H. E. An open bar and numerous food stalls serving local delectables of cookup/pelau, goat water, souse, fish, peas, and conch soups, johnny cakes, baked, and grilled chicken and fish kept the invitees energized for hours. Late into the evening, attendees were seen clustered in conversation and enjoying the festive vibes. Hugs and love were in abundance all around as supporters vowed to stay faithful to the party. “I’ll be a PAM to the end,” said one man who identified himself as a Farmer.