PAM EAST BASSETERRE CONTINUES TO CELEBRATE THE ELDERLY

East Basseterre, St.Kitts(October 25th, 2020):- In celebration of the month of the PAM East Basseterre Executive Committee delivered fifty (50) care packages to the elderly in the community on Sunday 25th October. The packages were well received with warm smiles and words of appreciation. Many shared the sentiment that they hope it would not be the last. This continues the rich tradition of ensuring the elderly in the constituency is well taken care of. Over the last few years the East Basseterre Executive through the Ian Patches Liburd Constituency Development Fund care and food packages were regularly delivered to the elderly and the less fortunate in the community. Ian Patches Liburd Constituency Development Fund was supported or financed mainly by a commitment of 50% or half the salary of then Constituency representative Hon. Ian Patches Liburd.

Vanessa Phipps

East Basseterre Executive Chairperson thanked those who supported the initiative . “We are thankful that you showed your trust in us and donated to our very first initiative. By helping us financially, you have show your faith in what we plan to do. We remain humbled by your gracious support and we vow to continue working hard to uphold the core values of the People’s Action Movement,” said Chairperson Vanessa Phipps.