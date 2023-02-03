PALS Auctioning a Marriott Vacations Worldwide St. Kitts Vacation to Help Children in Need

ORLANDO, FL – February 3, 2023 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide is proud to support the Pediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis (PALS) in an upcoming auction aimed at raising funds for local children in need of serious medical procedures and treatment.

As part of the World Pediatrics Project’s annual “Treasures in Paradise” auction on February 3, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is providing a certificate for a seven-night stay at Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club resort. The auction will be at Richmond Main Street Station, located at 1500 E Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

PALS has a long-standing relationship with the World Pediatric Project, which accepts a number of sick children through its partnerships with U.S. hospitals. The World Pediatric Project has provided more than U.S. $8.5 million in surgeries for PALS children from St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are proud to support PALS and the World Pediatrics Project efforts to help children who need advanced medical care,” said Candace Warner, general manager of Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club. “Being able to provide a one-of-a-kind vacation experience is what we are known for, and we are excited to do that for the winner of this auction, but the real prize is the difference it will make in the life of a young person in need.”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has supported PALS in the past. Last year, Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club resort’s Spirit to Serve initiative offered employees the chance to wear jeans at work instead of their usual uniform in exchange for a $2 donation to PALS. In total, the resort raised 1,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars for the organization.