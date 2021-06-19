OVER 600 PERSONS BENEFIT FROM NEW SOCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME IN ST KITTS

39 LUNCHES DELIVERED DAILY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 18, 2021 (SKNIS): Over 600 persons in St. Kitts have benefited from the government’s social assistance programme that provides meals and care packages to eligible persons. The programme was introduced last month as a result of the COVID-19 spread within the community.

At the June 16, 2021, COVID-19 Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre, the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, said that figures from the Ministry of Social Development indicate that approximately 39 hot meals were provided on a daily basis over the past week to persons who are in quarantine. Similarly, some 618 persons at home have benefited from the programme since it started at the end of May 2021.

During a press conference on Thursday (June 17, 2021), the Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, said that persons who are in need should reach out to be considered for assistance.

“If you dial 311, and give your information, we can then have Social Services, who is assisting as it relates to being able to provide care packages and meals, they will be able to reach out to you to add you to the list of names of persons who are receiving care packages and meals,” she stated.

Persons can also telephone 662-5993 to be considered for the social assistance programme.