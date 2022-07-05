OVER 5000 FAMILIES WILL HAVE AN UNCERTAIN AND UNSECURED FUTURE IF THE SKN LABOUR PARTY WERE TO TAKE THE REIGNS OF POWER AS THEY PROMISE TO CHANGE PAP PROGRAMME WHILE PM HARRIS TO INCREASE PAP PAYMENTS IN SEPTEMBER

(July 5th, 2022)The opposition Dr. Drew led Labour party has officially stated that the PM Harris administration initiatited PAP programme as we know it now will see some changes or as they put it, will see an mEND. The PAP programme will be scrapped and after an evaluation of the home situation of all 5000 plus families that currently benefit from the Poverty Alleviation Programme the initiative will be changed to a programme that will be called MEND. It is widely felt that the so called “home situation evaluation” that the SKN Labour Party has promised to pursue is simply a way to dissolve or disband the programme which Dr. Drew has described as an initiative that only benefits supporters of PM Harris. It therefore suggests that if the 5000 families are being perceived as simply supporters of Harris then it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the aim of the home evaluation and the mEND will be to replace the 5000 families.

The Poverty Alleviation Programme or PAP was launched in December 2018 with some 4000 families receiving the $500 per month assistance . The number of families receiving the assistance has since increased to over 5000. Prime Minister Harris recently announced that come Sept 1st he will increase the payment amount . He did not declare by how much but it is being widely speculated that it will either be a 50% or 100% increase .