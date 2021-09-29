OVER 2,000 APPLICANTS BENEFIT FROM INCOME SUPPORT PROGRAMME; SECOND VETTING WILL ENSURE NO QUALIFIED APPLICANT IS LEFT BEHIND

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has paid out some $4.6 million that have benefited more than 2,000 applicants who qualified for assistance under the Income Support Programme, introduced in July 2021. The programme aids persons who remain unemployed or who have suffered the loss of income since March 2020 as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At his Monthly Press Conference on Tuesday (September 28, 2021), Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, noted that monies were distributed in two tranches to successful candidates. Each qualified applicant received up to $1,000.00 per month. Prime Minister Harris said that payment of a third tranche will be made in October 2021.

“Cheques will be processed monthly until every qualified applicant receives his/her payments (a maximum possible of three tranches). Payments will cease once the applicant is restored to employment,” he said. “To ensure the largest number of persons benefit, any claim initially disapproved will go through a second round of vetting to ensure that no deserving applicant is denied. This is the hallmark of a caring and compassionate government and testament to our efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Dr. Harris further revealed that $81,600 have been paid out to bus operators under the Fuel Subsidy Programme. The Disability Support Programme has seen $163,500 paid out to 142 families. Included in the total is $15,000 provided to Ade’s Place at Greenlands.

The government’s stimulus support to the agricultural sector also continues with the handing over of a special containerized truck costing $181,000 to the Abattoir on Monday (September 27, 2021). The prime minister said that this “will assist farmers in preserving the quality of their meats and offer healthier products for consumption by our citizens, residents and visitors.”

As it relates to the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP), on Monday, the Treasury processed payments for September totalling $2.7 million, bringing the total payment for the year to date to $24.1 million.

“It is truly remarkable that in times of hardship everywhere, our people can count on my government to provide some measure of support,” Prime Minister Harris stated. “My government will continue to do the very best we can do to support our citizens and residents, particularly the vulnerable, elderly and the very young.”