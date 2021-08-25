OVER 100 FAMILIES WITH A DIFFERENTLY-ABLED INDIVIDUAL APPROVED FOR SUPPORT UNDER NEW GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 24, 2021 (SKNIS): The government’s stipend programme for families with a differently-abled individual has seen the approval of 119 applications.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, updated the figures at his monthly press conference on Tuesday, August 24. The stipend is distributed every month up until the end of 2021.

The initiative was introduced in July 2021 as part of a wide-ranging stimulus programme from the government to provide further economic relief from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Harris also announced on Tuesday that a grant of $15,000 was approved for Ade’s Place, which empowers differently-abled persons in society.

“Ade’s Place is preparing persons living with disabilities with skills for work and effective engagement in society,” the prime minister stated. “My government is serious when we say no one will be left behind. Hence we made this special carve-out for families taking care of persons with disabilities.”

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken tangible steps over the past six years to improve the lives of differently-abled citizens and residents and to allow greater access to opportunities and buildings.

A local delegation recently participated in a regional conference to advance the drafting of legislation protecting the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. Additional steps taken include the refurbishment/construction of sidewalks to allow wheelchair accessibility, having access ramps at new public facilities such as the East Basseterre Bus Terminal and Basseterre Ferry Terminal, installing a lift at Government Headquarters, and requesting business houses to have designated parking for the differently-abled.