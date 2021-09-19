ORGANIZATION OF AFRICA, CARIBBEAN AND PACIFIC STATES FELICITATES ST. KITTS & NEVIS ON ITS ATTAINMENT OF 38 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2021 (SKNIS): Secretary-General of the Organization of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), His Excellency Mr. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, has congratulated Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Government, and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their attainment of 38 years as a sovereign state on September 19, 2021.“On behalf of the Organization of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure to extend to you my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Day,” His Excellency Chikoti said.He continued: “I avail myself of this occasion to thank the Federation of Saint Kitts ad Nevis for its meaningful contribution to the cohesion and solidarity within the OACPS. This support makes it possible for the Organization to play an effective and increasingly important role in ensuring that the legitimate interests of its Member States are taken in due account and safeguarded, especially in international fora.”“Assured of St. Kitts and Nevis’continued and constant support in the accomplishment of the mission entrusted to me by the OACPS members, I can assure your country of my total commitment, and that of the Secretariat to ensure the harmonious attainment of the objectives of our Organization,” His Excellency Chikoti added.