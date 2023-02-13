

February 9th, 2023

In the SLP Administration’s usual attempt to deflect attention away from their incompetence and

maladministration, they have yet again resorted to blaming the UWP instead of taking responsibility for

their poor governance and ill conceived policies.

This time, the SLP has falsely accused the UWP of trying to undermine their diplomatic relationship with

the United States, whilst taking no responsibility for several questionable decisions taken on their part.

Several of these policies have obviously raised red flags with some of our most trusted diplomatic allies

and the Prime Minister needs to reverse these plans before it is too late.

Upon assuming office, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre went ahead and appointed Richard Frederick to the

cabinet of ministers. This is an individual whom the SLP during the period 2006-2015 made specific and

damning allegations against, including the filing of formal complaints to these very allies. The SLP

consistently declared that Richard Frederick was persona non grata and unfit to serve in Government.

Their campaign was so successful that it led to the revocation of both Minister Frederick’s personal and

diplomatic visas. Up to this day no material evidence has come from the Prime Minister as to the change

in Richard Frederick’s status. The situation is further compounded given that allegations have now

surfaced regarding Minister Richard Frederick’s potential abuse of diplomatic privileges extended to him

by the US Government whilst using a one entry visa to attend the United Nations in New York in July

2022.

Another extremely worrying decision taken by the SLP against the advice and practice of many countries

is their decision to resume selling Saint Lucian citizenship to Russians and Iranians. This decision would

obviously worry our American and European friends given the tough policies currently in place against

Russia and Iran. This flawed policy was shadily confirmed by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during

Monday’s cabinet briefing.

The Opposition takes the opportunity to remind Prime Minister Philip J Pierre that among his many

election pledges were promises of transparency and accountability. So far this promise like many others

continues to elude this SLP administration.

It is against this backdrop that the UWP calls on Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to provide a

comprehensive update to the nation on the status of Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme

and the appointment of Richard Frederick as a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.