Opposition responds to the SLP: “The Only Persons Undermining Your
Relationship with the US Government is your Administration!
February 9th, 2023
In the SLP Administration’s usual attempt to deflect attention away from their incompetence and
maladministration, they have yet again resorted to blaming the UWP instead of taking responsibility for
their poor governance and ill conceived policies.
This time, the SLP has falsely accused the UWP of trying to undermine their diplomatic relationship with
the United States, whilst taking no responsibility for several questionable decisions taken on their part.
Several of these policies have obviously raised red flags with some of our most trusted diplomatic allies
and the Prime Minister needs to reverse these plans before it is too late.
Upon assuming office, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre went ahead and appointed Richard Frederick to the
cabinet of ministers. This is an individual whom the SLP during the period 2006-2015 made specific and
damning allegations against, including the filing of formal complaints to these very allies. The SLP
consistently declared that Richard Frederick was persona non grata and unfit to serve in Government.
Their campaign was so successful that it led to the revocation of both Minister Frederick’s personal and
diplomatic visas. Up to this day no material evidence has come from the Prime Minister as to the change
in Richard Frederick’s status. The situation is further compounded given that allegations have now
surfaced regarding Minister Richard Frederick’s potential abuse of diplomatic privileges extended to him
by the US Government whilst using a one entry visa to attend the United Nations in New York in July
2022.
Another extremely worrying decision taken by the SLP against the advice and practice of many countries
is their decision to resume selling Saint Lucian citizenship to Russians and Iranians. This decision would
obviously worry our American and European friends given the tough policies currently in place against
Russia and Iran. This flawed policy was shadily confirmed by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during
Monday’s cabinet briefing.
The Opposition takes the opportunity to remind Prime Minister Philip J Pierre that among his many
election pledges were promises of transparency and accountability. So far this promise like many others
continues to elude this SLP administration.
It is against this backdrop that the UWP calls on Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to provide a
comprehensive update to the nation on the status of Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme
