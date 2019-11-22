OPPOSITION MP GETS UNANIMOUS SUPPORT FOR RESOLUTION LAUDING THE EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT OF THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 ON ST.KITTS-NEVIS
Opposition MP Konris Maynard receives unanimous support for resolution which lauds and commends all involved in the operations , management and oversight of the fight against COVID-19 in St.Kitts-Nevis including the NEOC, the COVID-19 Task Force and working group . MP Maynard declared that they have all done a tremendous job. The resolution adds further credence to the much touted exceptional work and leadership that has been exhibited thus far in the fight against COVID-19 .
The resolution is yet another confirmation of the the tremendously high level of management and leadership that has been provided by the Team Unity Administration and the COVID-19 Working Group and Task Force .
