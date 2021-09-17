ONLY ONE COVID-19 DEATH VACCINATED AGAINST THE DEADLY VIRUS; VACCINES SAVE LIVES – MINISTER OF HEALTH

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2021 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kits and Nevis continues the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus and has recorded nine (9) deaths related to COVID-19. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, during a national address on September 15, 2021. The Minister of Health stressed the importance of vaccination and urged persons to get their children vaccinated against the deadly virus.







“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I inform you that St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded the ninth death attributed to COVID-19. On behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Ministry of Health, I express profound condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Certainly, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones… Since the earliest days of the pandemic, St. Kitts and Nevis has been in the fight against COVID-19 for over 18 months, and we have urged everyone to comply with the non-pharmaceutical measures until we received safe vaccines,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.



The Minister of Health also indicated that part of the government’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 virus involved securing enough vaccine in an effort to ensure that all citizens and residents of the Federation would have easy access to get vaccinated. As the vaccination programme continues, the Minister of Health urged persons who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, placing emphasis on parents to get their children over the age of 12 years old to get vaccinated as well.



“There are two vaccines now available in the Federation which have proven to be safe and effective. The vaccines offer the best protection against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. Sadly, of the nine (9) COVID-19 related deaths registered in the Federation, only one (1) was vaccinated. Vaccines save lives, and the evidence is irrefutable. We thank those who have taken the life-saving vaccine and urge all those who are 18 years and older to get vaccinated. I particularly wish to make the call to all parents and guardians to bring your children over the age of 12 years old to the health centers to be vaccinated, since vaccination offers the best protection against the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.



Around the world, access to COVID-19 vaccines has been an issue of major contention, with the majority of vaccines being allocated between middle to high-income countries. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has worked assiduously to secure enough vaccines to inoculate the entire adult population. Thus far, over 75 percent of the target population across the Federation have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with another 66 percent being fully vaccinated.