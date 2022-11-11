Online Job Searches Can Help Disabled Workers

SAINT GEORGE’S, 9 November, 2022 — Workers with disabilities around the globe often, unfortunately, face discrimination. Some may find themselves discriminated against on the job, while others may not be hired at all. This is no different in the Caribbean, where officials note disabled workers “are often doubly disadvantaged and marginalized”, with just 10 percent of people with disabilities being employed throughout the entire region — a dismally small figure considering the Caribbean’s collective size. However, one organization is suggesting that jobseekers with disabilities can take their hunt online not only for an easier process but also in an effort to better improve their job prospects.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO, says that while applying online may not be enough to combat discrimination on its own, when combined with inclusive policies and governmental initiatives, it becomes a powerful tool for helping jobseekers with disabilities to find their dream job.

Boll noted recent initiatives to enhance inclusion among the workforce, such as those which are being undertaken by the governments of Grenada and The Bahamas. If other nations can adopt similar policies and programmes, he suggested, it can help ensure workers with disabilities are adequately skilled to retain high-paying positions and also face less discrimination both in the hiring process as well as on the job itself.

Further, he noted that employers seeking to improve their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) targets can take advantage of online job searches that are more accessible to marginalized groups, including workers with disabilities. Additionally, by recruiting online these forward-thinking businesses can cast a wider net, thereby increasing their chances of hiring a diverse, talented and highly-skilled team.

###

About Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or contact hello@caribbeanemployment.com.