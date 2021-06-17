ONGOING VACCINATION PROGRAMME HAS BEEN GREAT SUCCESS BUT MORE WORK STILL TO BE DONE – PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2021 (SKNIS): During the June 15, 2021 edition of “Leadership Matters” Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris applauded the vaccination progress made by the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The ongoing government vaccination programme has so far been a great success, with 66 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as stated by Prime Minister Harris.

“We have good news. A significant number of our citizens and residents are now vaccinated. 66.3 percent of those adults who should be vaccinated are vaccinated. I congratulate all our citizens and residents who have already taken their first dose of the vaccine. We now need for those who have not taken their second dose to do so as soon as possible and before vaccines run out,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The government has been commended for the extraordinary job done in managing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Harris also took the opportunity to comment on the “All Of Society” approach being taken by the government and in part The National COVID-19 Task Force in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, which to date, has been one of two countries in the OECS not to record a single COVID-19 related death.

“The good news is that we practice a real “All of Society” approach in St. Kitts and Nevis where every entity is welcome to do something, not simply criticize or be destructive. There can be no neutrality when the virus is attacking us regardless of colour, politics, age, residence, location or occupation. No time for bitterness. We must do what we have to do to protect lives,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Prime Minister Harris concluded by announcing that at the end of the current 14 days of partial lockdown, new policies will be implemented to ensure that the Federation is in a better position to live with COVID-19. Noting that there will be new quarantine measures, and maybe even perhaps a shorter quarantine period.