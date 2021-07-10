ONE IMPORTED CASE OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED ON MONTSERRAT

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on July 10, 2021 in Monsterrat

Friday July 9, 2021, GIU, Montserrat– The Ministry of Health and Social Services today confirmed that one person on island has tested positive for COVID-19.
The imported case was identified via routine testing during quarantine. The individual is presently in self- isolation and will remain there until recovery.
Ministry of Health officials indicated that a nasopharyngeal sample (nasal swab) will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Laboratory for further testing to determine the strain of the infection.
Officials further stated that early signs indicate that this is an isolated infection and the risk to the public is low.
However, residents should continue to be mindful of actions that increase risk of contracting COVID -19 and continue to practice good hygiene, wear face coverings in public spaces and limit close social interactions.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)