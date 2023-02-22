OLD ROAD, CONAREE MAKE STATEMENT WINS ON SUNDAY

MRFC Old Road United Jets and SOL IAS Conaree FC, laid down markers to the rest of the SKNFA Premier League, with resounding victories on Sunday at the Warner Park. First it was Conaree FC, dismissing Elco Ltd Security Forces 3-0 in the early kick off at 2pm.

Scoring for Conaree

Quanieki Clarke 3rd min

Nicquan Phipps 53rd min

Ilivity Pemberton 76th min

In the day’s other match, Tiquanny Williams signaled his intent to become the league’s top scorer for a second straight season, scoring a hattrick and leading Old Road to a 4-0 victory of St. Peters.

Scoring for Old Road

Tiquanny Williams hat trick 2nd, 24th, & (pk) 29th min

Niquan Browne (pk) 65th min

Coach Alexis Morris of Old Road, said the manner of his team’s victory is a message sent to the rest of the league, that Old Road is a team to be reckoned with. “It’s a step in the right direction and I must say, definitely it’s a statement for the other teams that O R, as I said before, is a team to be reckoned with,” he said, adding that they have been practicing since December and are looking forward to a great season.

For Coach Austin “Dico” Huggins of the reason for his team’s poor performance, especially in the first half, was due to a makeshift defensive unit he had to deploy because of injuries to some key players. “I think we were too relaxed. We had to play with a makeshift defense. Today was the first time that some of those guys played because we are now faced with a lot of injuries,” Huggins said. “We had to make the changes (Sunday) because from (Saturday’s) practice, we learned that some players would not be in because of injury…I think they did creditably well in the second half,” the coach added.

—END—

Caption: Tiquanny Williams (right) celebrates after scoring one of his three goals on Sunday against St. Peters FC.