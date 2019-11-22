Officials reviewing additional income support as economy picks back up

July 30, 2020

Save

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The issuance of a further income relief stimulus by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board remains under consideration.

The Board previously paid out some $22 million to more than 1,500 registered self-employed individuals as well as to over 8,000 employees made redundant as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stimulus funds of up to $1,000 were paid in the months of April, May, and June.

“We did say that at the end of that (the three months) we will do the necessary consultations with the Social Security Board to make a determination on how we can proceed with respect to any further developments there,” said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Dr. Harris, however, reported that operations for many companies in St. Kitts and Nevis have returned or are near pre-COVID-19 levels. The manufacturing sector is a testament to this with more than 75 percent fully engaged. This means that many persons have returned to their jobs and are in a better position to sustain themselves and their families when compared to the months of limited operations for businesses.

Additional opportunities, particularly in the hospitality sector, are expected to increase when the borders reopen to regional and international flights.

Prime Minister Harris said that when a decision is made about any additional stimulus measures, the nation will be appropriately updated.