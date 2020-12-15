OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE GRENADA MINISTRY OF HEALTH

The Ministry of Health announces that four new positive cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of active cases to 44.

39 of those cases are related to the new cluster confirmed on December 12th.

The following is a breakdown of the current epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in Grenada:

Five (5) of the active cases are imported and are in quarantine in other facilities.

As of today, Tuesday, December 15th, 529 people have been tested in relation to Case #44 and the previously announced cluster.

Of the 11 guests tested at the cluster facility, 9 were confirmed positive.

Of the 509 people, including employees and affiliated workers, tested at the cluster facility, 14 have been confirmed positive, to date.

Of the 20 contacts tested, 15 have returned positive results, so far.

222 further contacts are identified for testing and that number is expected to increase as the investigations continue.

Five (5) of the active cases are imported and are in quarantine in other facilities.

All cases and their known contacts to date, have been ordered to quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days, as per the epidemiology of the disease.

The Chief Medical Officer has also directed that all individuals tested as part of this cluster, regardless of their current tests results, remain in quarantine for 14 days or until medical clearance is received from health officials.

The Chief Medical a officer reminds that the incubation period of the virus varies for each individual, therefore, a negative test result today can change to a positive result tomorrow, for anyone exposed to the virus.

The virus is active in our communities and we must take every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential exposure and contraction of the disease.

If you believe that you have been exposed to the virus, or you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of the Coronavirus, isolate yourself immediately, and contact the COVID Hotline at 473 538 4787, or your nearest health centre.