OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) and RFHL Join Forces

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, July 21, 2020 – Thirty (30) entrepreneurs across the Region now have an opportunityto connect with global investors and mentors, thanks to theSustainable Development Movement (SDM) Business Model Competition – a project of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission in partnership with Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL). The Competition was launched at the Royalton Hotel, St. Lucia on July 10th.

Dubbed the OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition, the project is geared towards strengthening the business development ecosystem across the Region, while providing the entrepreneurs with a rare opportunity. RFHL has a long history of working with the Caribbean’s businesses to shape economies, create growth and provide jobs and the Group has deepened its commitment to the success of the Region’s entrepreneurs with its US $120,000 investment in the Competition.

The Group’s Executive Director, Derwin Howell, said, “ Our partnership with the OECS, in support of the Business Model Competition, is just another of the many ways we are working to ensure that our customers and the wider business community not only survive the pandemic but are also positioned for bigger successes in the future. I cannot stress enough, the importance of reaching out and supporting our small business customers and encouraging them to participate in this opportunity.”

On September 24 of this year, eight of the entrepreneurs will vie for a top prize of USD $20,000 in a Shark Tank-style Pitch Room, hosted by Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank at the OECS Sustainable Development Movement Summit at the Royalton Hotel, St Lucia.

The Republic Group commends all 30 entrepreneurs for taking this leap towards a journey of self-discovery training, and learning.