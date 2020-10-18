OECS Human and Social Protection Technical Advisory Committee to Meet Virtually

OECS Media Release

Thursday, October 15, 2020 — The OECS Human and Social Protection Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to Meet Virtually will convene virtually on October 19, 2020, one day prior to the 6th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Social and Human Development.

This year, the TAC will discuss and offer recommendations on improving data management support for optimised social protection support and improved responsiveness in the delivery of social services support for vulnerable groups. Overall, improved data quality is one key factor in fulfilling the goal of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal agenda which is to ensure that “No One is Left Behind”.

Human and social development is a pillar of the region’s development strategy as part of this the Social Inclusion and Social Protection Strategic Framework takes into consideration major global and regional events over the past decade and most recently COVID 19. These events have negatively affected the GDP of Member States, reduced investments in tourism, and curtailed expenditure in the social sector areas such as health, education, and public assistance for vulnerable groups.

These factors have given rise to invest in the development of a nine-year regional Social Inclusion and Social Protection Strategy and strengthening data management systems in the region.

The OECS Social Inclusion and Social Protection Strategy is to cover nine years (2021-2030) with a view of contributing to and culminating in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals under the Agenda 2030. This strategy is a blueprint for universal access to social protection across the region.

Head of the OECS Social Development Unit, Dr. Grace-Ann Cornwall noted:

“The strengthening of data management systems in the region is geared towards enabling the ease of accessing beneficiary data during periods of crisis. These investments are undoubtedly positioning our region to increase its responsiveness to shocks and threats of impending disaster.”

The objectives of this meeting are to:

Provide gap analysis results of data assessment from the Member States to secure consensus on the Minimum Standards Framework towards the management of social protection data in the OECS Member States; Present findings on the wellbeing of children in the OECS; Provide an update on the Annual Work Programme and Budget for 2019/2020; and Derive consensus on the methodology for implementing a social protection toolkit.

