OAS to Observe General Elections in Antigua and Barbuda

January 13, 2023

The Organization of American States (OAS) deployed an Electoral Observation Mission to observe the January 18, 2023, general elections in Antigua and Barbuda.



The Mission, led by the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, is comprised of 11 experts and observers from 7 different countries. During its work, the Mission will observe areas such as electoral organization and registries, electoral technology, electoral justice, political finance, and the political participation of women.



The OAS Mission, which began its deployment on January 12, will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political leaders and candidates, representatives of civil society and other relevant stakeholders. On the day of the election, the Mission will deploy throughout the country to observe the voting process.



This is the fourth time that the OAS has observed an electoral process in Antigua and Barbuda, having been present for general elections in 2009, 2014 and 2018. Following the general elections, the Mission will present a preliminary report with its observations, along with recommendations that will seek to support the strengthening of the electoral process.



This OAS Mission is possible thanks to the financial contributions of Brazil, Canada, Italy, Korea, The Netherlands, Peru, and United States.