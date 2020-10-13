Number Seven Domino League: Former champions Unity to meet Tabernacle in finals

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 12, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Top contenders for the championship title of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League’s 25th edition made their weight felt Sunday October 11 courtesy of two explosive semi-final games that saw former champions Unity Domino Club and Tabernacle Domino Club sail into the finals.

Playing in the final game of best of three semi-final encounters, Unity overcame their arch-rivals and former champions Lodge Domino Club in a most dramatic yet highly competitive encounter, at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, whose results could have gone either way as the teams changed lead – but Unity prevailed taking the game 13-12.

Across in Molineux at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion where Tabernacle came up against Phillips Domino Club, things were rather different if not subdued as Tabernacle led from the start and never looked back as they raced to a 13-6 victory.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

The game at the Lodge Community Centre was refereed by Calvin Farrell and Joy Rogers who were assisted by Robert Charles, while Hope Bradley was the scorer. Lodge drew the first blood when Horatio Thomas and McAllister Thomas won the first game from table one, quickly followed by a win from table two by Captain O’Niel Thomas playing with Javed Thomas. They won a third game from table two to lead 3-0.

Not a team to be put down that easily, playing from table two Everton Boon and Antonio ‘Marsh’ Phillip attained over 100 points before Lodge players could get a single point to give them a bonus game, while from table one Captain Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Reuben Govia won a game, which was followed by another game from table one for Unity to lead 4-3.

Unity added more games to lead 6-3 and later 7-5 and 11-9 at which stage O’Niel Thomas and McAllister Thomas raced to 104 points before Unity could get a point, to tie the game at 11-11. Unity’s Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Reuben Govia earned a game to send the scores to 12-11 in their favour.

At 8:09 pm Lodge won a game from table two to tie 12-12, but at 8:21pm Unity earned the winner from Captain Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Reuben Govia playing on table one to take the game at 13-12.

The game between Tabernacle and Phillips at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion was refereed by Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins and Samuel Wilson who were assisted by Norris Sharry, while Valencia Alexander was the scorer. Tabernacle opened with a bonus game from table two by Sean Maryat and Kerone Roache to give them an early 2-0 lead, before players on table one made it 3-0. At break time Tabernacle led 8-2.

After the break Tabernacle had 10 games when Phillips added one to make it 10-3. When Tabernacle were 12-3 Phillips scored a bonus game from table two followed by a single game from table one to take the score to 12-6 in favour of Tabernacle. In the final game, Captain Jason ‘Spoon’ Nisbett and Ryan St. Marie of Tabernacle playing from table one won the final game to give them a 13-6 overall win.

Unity and Tabernacle will meet on Thursday October 15 for the first in a best of three final encounters at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project starting at 7:00 pm. Going by preliminary round results it appears as if the two teams are evenly matched, as in the first round, Tabernacle beat Unity 13-10, while in the second round Unity beat Tabernacle 13-9.

Constituency Number Seven domino action continues tonight Monday October 12 with a replay of the nullified Best of the Rest semi-final game between Unstoppable Domino Club and Small Corner Domino Club; Phillips Domino Club and Lodge Domino Club will meet for the third and fourth place game tomorrow Tuesday October 13; while the final of the Best of the Rest competition will be held on Wednesday October 14. All games will be played at the Lodge Community Centre and will start at 7:00 pm.