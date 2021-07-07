NO QUARANTINE FOR FULLY-VACCINATED RETURNING NATIONALS AND RESIDENTS

BY ABS TV RADIO

JULY 7, 2021

(ABS TV/RADIO) Fully-vaccinated returning nationals and residents will no longer be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Antigua, neither will they be required to spend two days in quarantine. The decision was made by Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.This will be the case provided these individuals arrive with a negative result from a PCR test taken before departing for Antigua.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Browne says nationals and residents who have not been fully-vaccinated will be required to spend 14 days in quarantine at the Jolly Beach Resort. They will be released from quarantine after a negative result from a PCR test taken on day number 12. Cabinet says the adjustment to the policy comes in the wake of evidence that taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is paying off.