NO APPROVAL GIVEN BY CABINET TO REVENUE RECOMMENDATIONS . LEAKED DOCUMENT DESCRIBED AS DESPERATE ACT OF MISCHIEF

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 5th, 2020):-Sources close to the PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity Administration Cabinet has stated that there was absolutely NO APPROVAL given to any of the plethora of recommendations that has been proposed by Technocrats within various ministries , in particular the Ministry of NATIONAL Security regarding proposed additional revenue . According to sources the leaked document being circulate is a desperate act of mischief . The document clearly states that the proposed additional revenue were recommendations for the Cabinet to consider. Cabinet has been considering the proposals and has yet to officially approve any of the recommendations.

“The document clearly says it was recommendations being made to cabinet by technicians as to how additional revenues could be had to meet various prog. Some are interesting and some require further study. No approval has been given by the cabinet,” said a Cabinet source.

The source close to Cabinet further stated that a proper and official announcement and statement will be issued with regard to ANY approval of ANY of the plethora of recommendations made.

The source continued “When and if such a determination is made an announcement will be made and legislation enacted. They cannot be any secrecy on matters that will b debated in parliament. The fact is cabinet agreed to a no new tax budget which means it will work with the existing range of taxes no new ones will be introduced. “

“In deed in our new year address we were giving relief from existing taxes postponing them. For example we will issue occupations and business licenses to taxi operators in arrears even if they have not paid their taxes thereby helping them to earn a living and settle tax obligations later. This is an act of desperation and mischief by persons with no love for country or government,” the source concluded