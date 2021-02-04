Ninety-three year-old Barbadian woman succumbs to COVID-19

Covid-19 has struck another death blow in Barbados. In the early hours of this morning, February 4, the disease claimed the life of a 93 year old Barbadian lady. With her passing, the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Barbados now stands at 16.

At the time of her passing, the senior citizen had been a patient of Harrison Point’s Secondary Isolation Ward for 11 days, having been admitted there on January 24. As with the majority of persons who have died from Covid-19 in Barbados, chronic noncommunicable diseases of hypertension and diabetes were part of the lady’s medical history.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Hon Jeffrey Bostic, offers his deepest condolences to the grieving family. The Minister also reminded Barbadians that “something as simple as a persistent dry cough could be a symptom of COVID. Persons must not take flu-like, or unusual symptoms for granted, but seek medical help early. This applies in particular, to persons we know to be in the high risk groups, such as the elderly and those who suffer with diabetes, hypertension and other chronic noncommunicable diseases.”

The Minister also stressed the importance of developing health and safety protocols for our homes. “This would involve cleaning and sanitizing the house; mask wearing, especially around vulnerable family members; frequent hand washing with soap and water; trying to maintain physical distances as much as possible; and allowing proper ventilation by keeping doors and windows open. We have a fight on our hands and these measures are now essential.”

He further added, “with Barbados’ and the Caribbean’s high incidence of chronic noncommunicable diseases among national and regional populations, those who contract Covid-19 are at serious risk. We must not think of COVID as a disease of the elderly, because many people in our country, in all age groups, are diabetic or hypertensive and would therefore be considered high risk. In fact, there are many persons who suffer from more than one chronic condition and it is not unusual, for example, for persons to have both diabetes and high blood pressure at the same time.”

“Every life is valuable and we do not want to lose anyone, but given the comorbidities of NCDs as complicating factors for persons infected with Covid-19, our frontline, health-care professionals and especially the team at Harrison Point, must be commended for the excellent work they are doing in saving so many lives.”