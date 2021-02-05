ANTIGUA: Nine new cases of COVID-19

February 5, 2021

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed nine new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Tuesday 2nd February 2021with the cut off time of 6pm, seventy-five (75) additional samples were processed by MSJMC increasing the pending results from two hundred and four (204) to two hundred and seventy-nine (279) samples in total.

Of the seventy-five (75) additional samples processed by MSJMC, sixty-six (66) were negative and nine (9) positive. The nine cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The two hundred and four samples which were sent to CARPHA on February 03rd are still pending from the total of two hundred and seventy-nine.

The seventy-five (75) samples are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and eighty-three (183).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and seventy-seven (277); which is inclusive of eighty-seven (87) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.