NIGHT OF PERFORMING ARTS SLATED FOR OCTOBER 17 MERGES NIGHTS OF CHOIR, INSTRUMENTAL AND DANCE ON INDEPENDENCE CALENDAR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Three activities on the Independence Calendar have been merged into one event dubbed the Night of Performing Arts, which will take place on October 17. The Night of Choirs was scheduled for October 4; the Night of Instrumental Music was slated for October 17 and the Night of Dance was timetabled for October 25.



The merger came as a result of the many challenges posed by COVID-19 over the past months. Under the regulations, large social gatherings are restricted, and this caused many groups, including school choirs to be unable to meet and practice.



“Because of these hindrances we were not able to have the night of the choirs, instrumental and dance as it is on the calendar. We are hoping to have a merger of the three,” said Dance Specialist at the Department of Culture, Marcia Jeffers during her September 09 edition of ‘Working for You.’ “We are going to have a Night of the Performing Arts. We will select three or four acts from the nights of choirs, instrumental and dance to compile a programme for that night.”



Ms. Jeffers noted that the youth are the main focus and their safety is of paramount importance.



“Instead of the large groups that we normally have, we are going to have duets, quartets, small groups in particular to do those performances. Because we are such a versatile, resilient and talented nation this show is going to be exemplary,” she said. “We are looking forward to the Night of the Performing Arts and we are looking forward to the merger. It would not be as many persons, but it will still be of some quality.”



She noted that the inclusion of Nevis in the Night of the Performing Arts is of significant importance especially given the fact that it is a national event. Dancers, instrumentalists and choir groups will be invited to participate.



The Night of the Performing Arts will be delivered virtually, and Ms. Jeffers encouraged persons to tune in on the night of October 17 to be entertained.