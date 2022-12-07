Nicha B not competing in the 2022 National Carnival Soca Monarch Competition for personal reasons

December 7, 2022

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Popular Soca Artist Nicha B said he would not contest the 2022 St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Soca Monarch, despite the release of new songs.

The artist said he would not be participating in the Soca Monarch because he made a personal decision to take a physical and mental break from the competitive atmosphere and give someone else a chance to make their mark in the Soca arena.

In an interview with Jade and Azem on WINN FM’s Island Tea Show on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, Nicha B released a track, “Feting All Alone”, which he said signifies the energy and spirit of the revellers who party by themselves and can still be the life of the party.

Nicha B has also released another track called “Bing- Bang”. He said the song is upbeat and is made solely for the ladies with an “on the road” party-style energy.

The artist hinted that he has other tracks prepared for release but decided only to release two for Sugar Mas 51. Nicha B considers himself an international artist, thus sharing that he continuously tries to improve the delivery of his music.

“I does try to sound a little international with my music cause I really feel in my mind than I am an international artiste. I try to get my music to a certain quality to represent our country on a serious level of Soca music. [It’s] not about me, really. I does do it for “we”. So it’s a “we” thing. I take my time with [my] craft.”

Nicha B mentioned that his contribution to the season would be in the form of gigs. He also said he is open for bookings, which has already had an upward look for the season. The Soca Artist asked that all interested event planners could contact him for high-quality live performances whilst there are some remaining time slots.