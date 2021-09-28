NHC TO LAUNCH NEW 150 MIDDLE INCOME FAMILY HOMES INITIATIVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is preparing to launch a new housing project to benefit middle-income families as the Corporation seeks to meet the enormous demand for home-ownership.

Minister of Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, shared some details about the proposed development on Sunday (September 27, 2021) while greeting the Pastor and congregation of the Antioch Baptist Church. He attended the service along with the Board, Management and Staff at NHC, who worshipped at the church for the Corporation’s 25th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service. Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, also attended the service.

Minister Hamilton said that the project is a private initiative that will be launched in the coming months.

“We will begin with 45 homes in the Cayon area for middle and upper-income people. We will then go to Tabernacle and get the same thing done there. Then we will go to Sandy Point and then to Camps,” said Honourable Hamilton, noting that the project should be completed before 2025.

The addition of close to 150 new homes under this initiative will help to fill the housing demand from middle-income earners and allow NHC to focus on providing homes for lower-income families.

While preparations for the launch continue, Minister Hamilton said that the distribution of homes that are already completed would continue.

“A week or two ago, we did some distributions at Wellington Road. Twenty-four families benefited. … “In a couple of months, maybe one month or two, we hope to go to Stapleton and to distribute another 18 homes in that area and hopefully around that same time, another 16 down in Conyers,” the minister stated.

He congratulated the institution for pushing forward with its mandate to provide affordable homes to deserving families, particularly during the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.