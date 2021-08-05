Newly Elected St.Lucia Prime Minister Pierre Continues Consultations
Hon. Philip J. Pierre continued consultations on Wednesday 4th August with a number of
organisations and people who will serve as developmental partners in Saint Lucia. An introductory
call from Ms. Donna Harris, Alternate Executive Director of the World Bank was convened to lay
the foundation for negotiations which is needed to mobilise resources that would benefit the
people.
In the afternoon, a delegation from Sandals Resorts International, which included the chairman,
Mr. Adam Stewart, paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister who was accompanied by some
members of his team.
The Prime Minister’s final official call for the day was convened with former Prime Minister, Hon.
Stephenson King, who was elected to serve the people of Castries North as an Independent
candidate in the recently concluded general elections.
It is expected that consultations will resume immediately after the Swearing in Ceremony of the
Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for Thursday 5th August, 2021. The ceremony will be aired at 4:00
P.M. and will be streamed live on NTN
