Newly Elected St.Lucia Prime Minister Pierre Continues Consultations



Hon. Philip J. Pierre continued consultations on Wednesday 4th August with a number of

organisations and people who will serve as developmental partners in Saint Lucia. An introductory

call from Ms. Donna Harris, Alternate Executive Director of the World Bank was convened to lay

the foundation for negotiations which is needed to mobilise resources that would benefit the

people.

In the afternoon, a delegation from Sandals Resorts International, which included the chairman,

Mr. Adam Stewart, paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister who was accompanied by some

members of his team.

The Prime Minister’s final official call for the day was convened with former Prime Minister, Hon.

Stephenson King, who was elected to serve the people of Castries North as an Independent

candidate in the recently concluded general elections.

It is expected that consultations will resume immediately after the Swearing in Ceremony of the

Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for Thursday 5th August, 2021. The ceremony will be aired at 4:00

P.M. and will be streamed live on NTN