New BVI Gov’t forms! Lorna G. Smith OBE is new Deputy Premier . Natalio Wheatley holds on as Premier

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- Senior sources within the Virgin Islands Party (VIP) have told our news centre a deal has been struck for the formation of the new Government of the Virgin Islands.Sources told our news centre that Lorna G. Smith, OBE has agreed to join the Virgin Islands Party to give it a 7-seat majority to form a new government.Mrs Smith; however, is not an official member of the VIP and reports are she will remain a Member of the National Democratic Party (NDP)Issues of portfolios are still being worked out but Natalio D. Wheatley (R7) is expected to be the Premier and Mrs Smith the Deputy Premier.More details will be provided as the information unfolds.Lorna in the VIP’s corner!Mrs Smith, the wife of former Premier Dr D. Orlando Smith, OBE, had announced her candidacy for the 2023 general elections as an Independent but later joined the NDP, saying she needed a team.The NDP ended with 3 seats and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement (PVIM) had a similar amount, following general elections on Monday, April 24, 2023.Progressives United (PU) Julian Fraser retained his Third District seat but it seems efforts to get him as the tiebreaker by the PVIM and NDP have failed.Hon Fraser endorsed PVIM during the campaign trail.The VIP will now take the Government with Lorna in its corner as Deputy Premier.