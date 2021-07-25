New Taiwan Ambassador presents credentials

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 23, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is pleased to welcome the appointment of His Excellency Mr. Michael C. H. Lin (LIN, Chau-Horng), Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Ambassador Lin presented credentials to Foreign Affairs Minister the Honourable Mark Brantley on Friday, 23rd July 2021 at the Ministry’s office at Port Zante.

Ambassador Lin’s diplomatic career spans more than 28 years, transcending several roles including, but not limited to Desk Officer – North American Affairs (MOFA Taiwan), Chancellor – Taipei Republic Office, United Kingdom, Section Chief – European Affairs (MOFA Taiwan), Deputy Director-General – Department of NGOs, Deputy Counsellor – Embassy of the ROC, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and in his most recent sojourn, Minister – Embassy of the ROC, Saint Kitts and Nevis. He received his university training at the Institute of Diplomacy and International Law, and the National Cheng Chi University respectively.

In accepting credentials from the newest senior Taiwan diplomat in the Federation, Foreign Affairs Minister Brantley congratulated Michael Lin on his ascension to the rank of Ambassador, lauding his hard work and dedication since his arrival on Saint Kitts and Nevis in 2018. Additionally, the Minister expressed appreciation for the service of his predecessor, Ambassador Tom Lee, and for the continued strong and tangible support of the Republic of China (Taiwan) towards Saint Kitts and Nevis.