New stimulus package covers persons living with disabilities, says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 5, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Making a statement in Parliament on Thursday August 5 in his capacity as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris informed the nation that St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the most comprehensive social safety nets in the region. It covers, among others, persons living with disabilities.

“We continue to focus on the people, delivering in accordance with our commitments and resources so prudently managed over the last 6 years,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We will continue to put our people first, Mr Speaker, and be an administration that is committed to delivering the stronger and safer future we promised.”

The new stimulus package, he said, is intended in the main to stimulate the economy and to provide support and assistance to those most vulnerable and in need. Government will be providing support and assistance to those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those who applied for support to households with persons living with disabilities, they should receive their first payment tomorrow, Friday August 06, 2021,” said the Hon Timothy Harris. “Additionally we have approved some support to Ade’s Place, this is a private provider of services to persons with disability.”

The institution which operates from Greenlands in Basseterre, currently has 26 young persons living with different forms of disabilities who are being trained to fit in the normal world as economically productive citizens.

Not left out in Prime Minister’s announcement in parliament were the 127 majority special-needs children who are attending the Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive School, which will be largest provider of support for such persons at the younger age.

“Generally we can say that as far as the implementation is going, we are off to a good start,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “Mr Speaker, we are helping our people getting back on their feet by providing tangible support.”