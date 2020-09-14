MODERN NEW ST. PETER’S HEALTHCARE COMPLEX TO HELP BUILD STRONGER AND MORE RESILIENT HEALTH SECTOR



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of National Unity is yet again delivering on its promise to build a stronger and more resilient health care sector with the commencement of the construction of the new St. Peter’s Health Centre.



At the ground breaking ceremony, which took place at the site on Monday, September 14, Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, stated that the stronger and more resilient health care sector will focus on reducing the impact of both communicable and non-communicable diseases on the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Minister Byron-Nisbett also noted that the construction of the new health centre illustrates the ministry’s commitment and significant buy in to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 Family Health, Good Health and Wellbeing.



The minister said that it is the ministry’s intention to continue to invest in health and wellness at the primary health care level.



The new St. Peter’s Health Centre is set to provide contemporary health care services to over 4000 families.



“This is indeed a large population and the fact that so many of our citizens will be able to access the wide range of services to be provided by this brand new facility is exciting, exciting because the Ministry of Health is committed to providing health care for all embracing the basic tenets, care that is available, care that is equitable and care that is accessible and affordable for all its people.”



Minister Byron-Nisbett stated that the project is part of a community wide facelift and buildout of an excellent primary health infrastructure to foster the promotion of health and prevent disease and thus positively impact the quality of lives.



“As you are aware, we have already built and commissioned a state-of-the-art primary health facility in Tabernacle. We are nearing completion of a highly refurbished health centre at new town. We are in the design phase for the new Basseterre Health Centre and many of the other health centres throughout the country would have been significantly enhanced under the administration of the Team Unity Government,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.



“What is quietly happening in our community is a massive investment in an improved healthcare sector at both the primary and secondary level. So while this ground breaking is a huge deal, for the community of St. Peter’s and its environs, it’s just part of the bigger picture for the Ministry of Health and we will persevere until all the other pieces are brought together to complete a holistic system,” she said.



The Health Minister stated that the new St. Peter’s Health Centre will transform the quality of primary health care in the community with its new amenities and ambience, demographic and service mix.



“The Ministry of Health is heading in the right direction,” she said. “What is happening today to replace an old termite ridden, dilapidated and obsolete structure with a brand new facility as seen on the billboard is strong evidence to this fact.”