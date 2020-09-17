New St. Peter’s Health Center a part of Public Works Department’s Significant Contribution to Infrastructural Development

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, in particular, the Public Works Department (PWD), is pleased to have collaborated with the Ministry of Health on what is deemed by Prime Minister Timothy Harris to be the commencement of “a signature project.”

Government officials participated in a symbolical groundbreaking ceremony for the facility on Monday, September 14, 2020.

The facility will feature a variety of rooms covering sterilization, sexual reproductive counselling, triage, isolation, treatment, elderly care physical activity, examinations, treatment and a sickbay. Offices for staff such as an environmental health office, nurses’ office and nurses’ station, and two offices for doctors are also included as well as an ambulance port, reception and waiting area, play area, laundry room and a meeting room.

Speaking at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the St. Peter’s Health Center, Public Works Director, Cromwell Williams expressed his confidence in the contractor’s ability to produce “the highest quality work.” Williams stated that the Public Works Department will provide oversight and serve in a supervisory role.

As this project commences in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Harris says it speaks well of the political will of his government to build and invest in public infrastructure. “While COVID-19 began as health crisis, it has morphed into an economic crisis,” he said. The Prime Minister however noted that, ” being resilient and innovative in the context of the pandemic” will enable the government’s infrastructural projects to remain on target.

The estimated $3.7 million project, which has been contracted to Haynes & Associates, is expected to span an 11 month period to completion.

The PWD reviewed and advised on the designs presented by the architect, Calvin Pemberton of Pemberton Design Studio.





The new St. Peter’s Health Center will cater to approximately 4,000 persons within the district, and will be designed to offer equitable and accessible services. The new and improved facility will replace an over 30 year old structure.

This project is the most recent of such projects the PWD has undertaken. To date, the Department has facilitated the completion of the Tabernacle Health Center and the renovation of the Newtown and Dieppe Health Centers.

###