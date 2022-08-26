NEW PARADIGM SHIFT TO TAKE HOLD WITHIN THE EDUCATION SECTOR IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS UNDER NEW MINISTER OF EDUCATION





Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 25, 2022 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said that a new paradigm shift will take hold within the education sector in order to implement wholesale transformation.

While addressing education administrators including principals and deputy principals at a meeting at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Auditorium on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dr. Hanley said that as a former educator, he was excited to address the school administrators as the new Minister of Education. He promised to enhance the education experience.

“I must deliver for you the double deputies in our larger schools; I must deliver the no written preps; I must deliver on the technology that we have spoken so much about and I must say to you that it is on our priority agenda,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hanley. “I must deliver on the renovation of our bathrooms in our schools and the general renovation of our schools. Of course, I must deliver a new Basseterre High School. We will deliver an upgraded school meals programme. As a matter of fact, there are two applications of certified chefs that we are going to interview and find the finances to put them there.”

Additionally, the Minister of Education said that he will deliver on providing a stipend for teachers to purchase resources for their classrooms.

Equally important, he said that as the Minister of Education, his aim is to actively interact with staff and students. He appealed to principals and their deputies to keep the line of communication open.

“It is going to be an exciting time in education and I indulge your support as we take education to another level in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. I look forward to your interaction – it is an open door policy – and your ideas as we look at how we can bring about a revolution in education,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hanley.

The education minister congratulated the newly appointed principals and deputies and reiterated the importance of teamwork as they work together to advance the education sector.