New Members Of SCASPA Board Introduced To Staff On Thursday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25 , 2020 (ZIZ News):

By: Chaïra Flanders

The new Board at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority was introduced to management and staff during a general meeting held at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Thursday September 24.

The new members are as follows: Damion Hobson, Chairman of the Board and Chairperson for Finance Audit and I.T Board committee, Shannon Hawley, Chair of HR and Communications board subcommittee, Bernard Greaux, Chair of Seaports Operation Board committee, Orrin Hughes, Chair of Security and Safety Board Committee, Raphael Rodney (Phonse), Chair of Airport Operations Board Subcommittee, Shirley Julius, Member of HR and Communication Board Subcommittee, Shermel Drew, Member of HR and Communication Board Subcommittee, Cassandra Matthew, Member of Finance IT and Audit Board Subcommittee and Azard Gumbs, Board Secretary and SCASPA’s Legal counsel.

During the Meeting, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, Lindsay Grant addressed the management and staff. He spoke of the synergies that come with the new merge between the Ministries of Tourism and Ports and reassured those present that SCASPA will overcome the economic fall caused by the pandemic. Staff allowances have also been reduced.

Minister Grant confirmed that Management and Board agreed to a 10% cut in allowances as of September 1.