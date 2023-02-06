 New Head of National Lands Sales Agency Appointed

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, February 6, 2023 [Press Secretary’s Office]: Mr. Kevin Jeffers has been recently appointed the Head of the National Land Sales Agency, formerly known as the Privatization and Commercialization Unit.

Mr. Jeffers has served in government for twenty-three (23) years in various capacities within the Ministry of Agriculture and has extensive experience in land management. He obtained a BSc. in Marketing from Ashworth University and an Executive Diploma in Farm Administration from the United World College.

The Agency was established in 2009 under the former St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration as the focal agency for residential land distribution on St. Kitts.

As Head of the National Land Sales Agency, Mr. Jeffers will be responsible for the distribution and approval of all lands for residential purposes.

Mr. Jeffers stated that his first order of business will be rebranding the agency. “My intent is to introduce 21st century technological advancements within the agency such as the introduction of a web application process, establish a website for the agency and implement strategic marketing platforms to create national awareness” he stated.

The National Land Sales Agency is located on the third floor of the E. St. John Payne Annex on the corner of Liverpool Row and Church Street. It is situated at the back of the Robert L. Bradshaw building that houses the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

