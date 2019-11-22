New General Hospital To Elevate Healthcare In St. Kitts-Nevis

Last updated Jun 16, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis can look forward to the construction of a modern general hospital that will significantly elevate the provision of health services and treatment for patients.

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris announced the plan for the new health facility during the inauguration ceremony for the new government held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The inauguration was held under safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic. It included hand sanitization and the wearing of masks by attendees. Dr Harris saluted the efforts of the local health authorities to flatten the curve of the coronavirus and said that the timing of the new institution is fitting.

“This perhaps will be in tribute to the remarkable service we have had in the battle against COVID-19 and the exemplary service of [Chief Medical Officer] Dr Hazel Laws and [Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N France General Hospital] Dr Cameron Wilkinson,” the prime minister stated, to much applause from the hundreds in attendance.

He also cited the team of health professionals and officials from other agencies that have developed, implemented, promoted and enforced coronavirus safety measures. Dr Harris indicated that the country owes them all “a debt of gratitude.”

Plans for the new hospital will be primarily guided by officials within the Ministry of Health now headed by the Honourable Minister, Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

Other health-related development projects planned over the next five years include the handover of a modern health facility in Tabernacle as well as the construction of a health centre at St. Peter’s.