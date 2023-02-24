New Executive Elected To Govern St. Kitts Backyard Garden Association
The St. Kitts Backyard Garden Association (SKBYG) held it’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Department of Agriculture on Thursday, 23rd February 2023 and elected a new executive committee to govern the affairs of the association for the next two years (2023-2025).
New committee members include the following:
Vice President- Relda Warner
General Secretary- Diana Francis
Treasurer- Monica Hodge
Asst Sec/Treasurer -Norine Gabriel
PRO- Stuart Versailles
Floor members- Vaughan Ward, Conrad Kelly
Congratulations to the new executive body.
