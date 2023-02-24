New Executive Elected To Govern St. Kitts Backyard Garden Association

The St. Kitts Backyard Garden Association (SKBYG) held it’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Department of Agriculture on Thursday, 23rd February 2023 and elected a new executive committee to govern the affairs of the association for the next two years (2023-2025).

New committee members include the following:

President- Stephen Duggins

Vice President- Relda Warner

General Secretary- Diana Francis

Treasurer- Monica Hodge

Asst Sec/Treasurer -Norine Gabriel

PRO- Stuart Versailles

Floor members- Vaughan Ward, Conrad Kelly

Congratulations to the new executive body.