NEW DYNAMIC TEAM TO BE ELECTED TO LEAD THE PAM EAST BASSETERRE GROUP













Newtown, St.Kitts (September 14th, 2020):- A new dynamic Team of Young and Vibrant individuals are set to be elected to lead the East Basseterre PAM Constituency Group into the Future. The Group comprises an exceptional mix of youth, experienced youth, youthful , hardworking and dynamic grassroots individuals. The full dynamic new team is led by Karen Sadio a longtime and Hardworking member of the Peoples Action Movement and a steady pillar in all of the PAM East Basseterre Campaigns since the 90s as a young pamite. Sadio is expected to bring a breath of fresh air , strong leadership and dynamism. Her supporting cast includes young intelligent , committed , reliable professionals who will be expected to significantly enhance the level of operations within the Executive and the East Basseterre Group. The Team has a number of activities already planned.