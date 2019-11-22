New Cricket Practice Facility Opens in St Kitts and Nevis Honouring Legendary Batsman Livingstone Sargeant

Livingstone Sargeant and new Facility named in his honor

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On August 4th, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) held an opening ceremony for the new Livingstone Sargeant Cricket Practice Facility in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. Named after the legendary Nevis-born batsman Livingstone Sargeant, the new practice comes in support of developing the country’s “raw talent”, according to Minister Eric Evelyn, responsible for sports in the NIA.

The commissioning of the facility, located on the island of Nevis, was a collaboration between corporate entities like the St Kitts and Nevis Development Bank and individuals, namely Keith Arthurton – a former West Indies cricket player.

“I must give high commendation to Mr Keeth Arthurton for conceptualising this idea and I believe that Mr Arthurton is a fantastic example of someone who is giving back,” Minister Evelyn said during the ceremony. Nevis Premier Mark Brantley also commended Arthurton for his initiative and support for young cricketers in his home country.

Sargeant thanked Arthurton through a note read by his son, who attended the inauguration. “In my days, I was not so fortunate to have anything close to this. I had to get my practice any way I could have, including putting a ball in a stocking on a string in the doorway of my house and hitting it for hours. That is how I got my practice. You now have a real practice facility here and I hope that you will make good use of it.”

In a recent webinar with Khaleej Times, Prime Minister Timothy Harris highlighted the importance of sports development on the islands. One of the projects to stem from this is an international athletic track in Nevis, funded by St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The CBI Programme enables foreign investors to acquire second citizenship after making an economic contribution, which then funds national development projects. A recent pledge made by the governing coalition, Team Unity, says that “[t]he success of the CBI program resulted in the programme contributing, at times, up to 35% of government revenue and allowed for further development and socio-economic programs on the island.”

With over three decades of experience in the investor immigration realm, St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme is the industry’s longest standing. Foreign investors interested in acquiring St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship can make a one-time contribution into the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Introduced in 2018 by PM Harris, the fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship. There is currently a limited-time offer for the SGF, valid until January 15th, 2021, that enables a family of up to four to acquire citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000.

After successfully undergoing the necessary due diligence checks, investors gain access to a wealth of benefits. These include visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 destinations, increased business opportunities and the invaluable ability to pass down one’s citizenship to future generations.