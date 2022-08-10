New CPT codes for monkeypox testing and vaccination￼

The American Medical Association (AMA) has announced an update to Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®), the nation’s leading medical terminology code set for describing health care procedures and services, that includes a new laboratory test code for the orthopoxvirus and two codes for the vaccines being utilized to prevent monkeypox infection.



These new CPT codes are effective for immediate use and are designed to clinically distinguish the diagnostic test and vaccinations for monkeypox to support data-driven tracking, reporting and analysis necessary for resource planning and allocation during the public health response to the outbreak.



The new laboratory test CPT code (87593) describes molecular diagnostic testing that detects the nucleic signature of an orthopoxvirus, including the monkeypox virus.



The two new vaccine codes are designed to describe the two smallpox and monkeypox virus products currently available. The first code (90622) describes the existing FDA-approved ACAM2000 vaccine manufactured by Sanofi Pastuer Biologics Co. for active immunization against smallpox disease for persons determined to be at high risk for smallpox infection. The second code (90611) describes the FDA-approved JYNNEOS vaccine manufactured by Bavarian Nordic for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection.



Short, medium and long descriptors for new CPT codes can be accessed on the AMA website, but for quick reference, the new CPT update includes the following codes and descriptors: