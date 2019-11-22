New Country Manager at CIBC FirstCaribbean Saint Lucia

February 24, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Mr. Victor Boyce has been appointed to the role of Director Corporate Business Development – Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Country Head – Saint Lucia for CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, effective February 1, 2020. Mr. Boyce succeeds Mrs. Ladesa James-Williams in that role. Mrs Williams has been appointed Director, Retail Sales OECS and Country Head in her native Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr. Boyce is a career banker with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, fifteen of which have been in Corporate and Commercial Banking. He commenced his career as a teller and assumed progressively senior roles, culminating in the role of Head of Corporate and Commercial with another financial institution. In December 2017 Mr. Boyce joined CIBC FirstCaribbean as Director, Corporate Business Development – OECS, where he contributed to significant growth in the Corporate Banking space.

Highly adept at client relationship management and credit underwriting, he has built a strong network of clients across the region, having lived and worked in various territories including Barbados, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago. `

Mr. Boyce is not totally new to the business at FirstCaribbean in Saint Lucia, having acted as Country Head during the period February to May 2019. FirstCaribbean Managing Director for Barbados & the OECS, Ms Donna Wellington, described Mr. Boyce as “a strong leader, who is well positioned to continue to build on the strong foundation laid by the leadership team, as well as continue to grow the Corporate OECS book.”

Commenting on this latest posting, the new Country Manager said he is excited to be back in Saint Lucia in this capacity. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead a strong team of dedicated professionals at CIBC First Caribbean and serve our valued clients,” he added.

Mr. Boyce has a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science (First Class Hons) from The University of the West Indies (Cave Hill) and an MSc in Economics and Finance from the University of York in the UK. He is an avid tennis player and fan, and loves to jet-ski whenever he has the opportunity.